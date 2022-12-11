St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (5-3) hosted Notre Dame of Maryland (6-3) this afternoon (Dec. 10) in an in-state non-conference matchup. The Seahawks used a big fourth quarter to come from behind and defeat the Gators, 53-50.

How It Happened

Madalyn Jones and Stephanie Howell got the Seahawks going offensively to start the first quarter, both connecting on two jump shots a piece to give St. Mary’s a fast start. The Gators responded with eight straight points to take the lead back from St. Mary’s. That was a common trend throughout the beginning of the game, as the momentum would flip back and forth several times. The Gators held a 17-13 edge after the first 10 minutes of play.

and got the Seahawks going offensively to start the first quarter, both connecting on two jump shots a piece to give St. Mary’s a fast start. The Gators responded with eight straight points to take the lead back from St. Mary’s. That was a common trend throughout the beginning of the game, as the momentum would flip back and forth several times. The Gators held a 17-13 edge after the first 10 minutes of play. The three point shot began to fall for the Seahawks in the second quarter and Karon Williams started to come alive on the offensive end. Williams knocked down two big three pointers in the second period, while Sam Blaylock connected on a third. The lead continued to change throughout the remainder of the first half, as both teams went shot for shot and struggled to gain separation. A prime example of this came when Stephanie Howell extended the Seahawk lead to three with 25 seconds left before the intermission. The Gators then went down the court and converted on a three point shot to tie the game with 11 seconds left in the quarter. The Gators and Seahawks went into the halftime break tied at 30.

came up huge for the Seahawks in the final minute and knocked down three point shots on back to back possessions to cut it back down to a one possession game going into the final quarter of play. Sam Blaylock converted on her second three pointer of the game and Stephanie Howell once again drilled a jump shot to tie the game back up at 43 with eight minutes left. Notre Dame took the lead back before Karon Williams rattled off six points straight to give St. Mary’s a two point advantage with a minute left in the game. Following a Gator free throw, Karon Williams hit two of her own to extend the lead to three for the Seahawks. In their final possession of the game, Notre Dame launched a three point shot to tie the game that bounced in and out of the rim as time ran out on the floor. The Seahawks were able to hold on, 53-50.

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams finished with a game high 24 points and also corralled 10 rebounds. Williams also dished out five assists.

.Up Next

Dec. 20 | 4:00 PM | vs. Albright | St. Mary’s City, MD