Deshawn Grant, 34 Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business.

The suspect fled on foot before the officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short time later. Deshawn Grant, 34, was found to have burglary tools and was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

On December 4, a judge ordered Grant could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he met the conditions for electronic monitoring. Officer B. Weinmann investigated.