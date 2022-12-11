Washington, D.C. (12/08/2022) – The Washington Spirit has re-signed ten-year NWSL veteran and original Spirit player Tori Huster to a new one-year contract, the club announced today. As the NWSLPA President, Huster was instrumental in advocating for players during the historic collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations which resulted in the first class of NWSL players being able to experience free agency this offseason.

Huster was a member of the NWSL’s ‘10th Anniversary Original 21’ last season as one of just 21 active players to have been rostered all ten seasons of the league’s existence. She finished 2022 as one of just five players to have been with the same NWSL club every season since 2013. During her first nine years with the Spirit, Huster appeared in 167 total matches before a torn Achilles tendon kept the midfielder out for the 2022 season. In addition to her on-field play and exceptional leadership role with the Spirit, she has served as the President of the NWSLPA since 2020.

“I am very excited to work with Tori again in my first year back with the Spirit,” said Head Coach Mark Parsons. “Tori is a great competitor and an important professional for our team. Having her re-sign with the club was an important part of our preparations for a successful upcoming season.”

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Huster played four seasons at Florida State University under then-Head Coach and current Spirit President of Soccer Operations Mark Krikorian before turning pro. After spending her rookie year in both Women’s Professional Soccer League Elite and the Australian W-League, Huster was drafted by the Spirit in the first round of the 2013 NWSL Supplemental Draft. She has been a mainstay of the Spirit roster since the club’s inception a decade ago.

“Tori is incredibly important to the Washington Spirit club and re-signing her was a top offseason priority,” said Krikorian. “As one of this league’s original players and the President of the Players Association, Tori is an important part of U.S. women’s soccer. I am very familiar with the immense value that she brings to a team and we are excited to keep her in DC for her 11th season.”