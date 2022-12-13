The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park in honor of a former public servant and avid bicyclist, Steven L. Kreseski.

A native and resident of Baltimore City, Kreseski served three years as chief of staff for former Governor Robert Ehrlich Jr. and was his legislative director on Capitol Hill from 1995 to 2003. Kreseski passed away in 2015 at 58 from pulmonary fibrosis, a hereditary lung disease.

Family, friends, and state officials dedicate the Steve Kreseski Trail at North Point State Park Credit: Maryland DNR

The North Point State Park property is the former site of the Bay Shore Amusement Park, which was popular in the early 1900s for its dance hall, bowling alley, fishing pier, trolley, and other amenities. In the 1940s, it was purchased by Bethlehem Steel for use as a corporate hunting and fishing retreat. The property was then transferred to DNR in 1987, and it was officially open to the public as a state park.

Today North Point State Park welcomes more than 300,000 annual visitors, and has multiple hiking and biking trails. It is common to see foxes, coyotes, eagles, and ospreys along the trails where children are just learning to ride a bike, or experienced riders from a local bike club are enjoying the scenery.

“Given the history of this property, the deep connections to Baltimore, the beautiful landscapes, and the amazing bike riding opportunities, it is very fitting that we are here today to dedicate this trail to Steve,” said Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “Steve was a friend and a colleague who treated everyone with respect, so I am honored to be a part of this ceremony.”

Kreseski biked more than 3,000 miles the year before he became ill. Appropriately, the existing trail named in his honor is popular for hiking or cycling.

Former Governor Ehrlich joined with Kreseski’s sister, Sue Heller, to unveil signage during a Dec. 6 dedication ceremony at North Point. Senator-Elect Johnny Mautz, University System of Maryland Regent Ed McDonald, Victory Team member David Meadows, and Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio also participated in the ceremony.

Kreseski earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1982. The Steve Kreseski Victory Fund for Lung Healing Research was established by family and friends in 2015 at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.