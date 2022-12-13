(The Center Square) – A total of 101 school-related projects totaling $210 million have been committed for Maryland’s capital improvement project budget for the fiscal year 2024 after a recent vote from a state legislative panel.

On Thursday, the Maryland Interagency Commission on School Construction (IAC) approved the funding allocations within the state’s capital improvement program, with the caveat that the commitments represent 75% of the assumed $280 million earmarked.

The approvals came on the heels of statewide education officials submitting funding requests for many projects, big and small.

Alex Donahue, acting executive director of the IAC, said requests far outpaced the anticipated pool of money this fall. A total of 23 local education agencies (LEAs), in addition to the Maryland School for the Blind, submitted $840 million worth of funding requests.

“This year’s CIP has been challenging to wrangle, as the needs across the state clearly are substantial,” Donahue said.

In his presentation to the IAC, Donahue said there is a reason the CIP funding requests have been voluminous as schools grapple with assorted funding issues.

“The CIP is the state’s most flexible school funding program and can be used for almost any category of project,” Donahue said, pointing out that the funding bucket can be applied to new school construction and renovations.

Arabia Davis, funding programs manager with the IAC, said paring down the list of funding requests was challenging.

“IAC staff are motivated and dedicated to ensuring that students are housed in safe and healthy facilities,” Davis said. “As your staff, we are diligently working to understand the school construction needs of local systems and the Maryland School for the Blind.”

Because the list of proposals in the CIP planning process for the fiscal year 2024 is based on 75% of the overall funding, Donahue said additional requests would be honored as time progresses.

“Of course, these are not set in stone, and if more funds were to become available to the IAC between now and May, we would allocate more to meet the confirmed needs,” Donahue said.

As is the case annually, the IAC will approve the additional expenditures in the months ahead based on a predetermined timeline.

In February, the panel will appropriate an additional 15% of funding, bringing the total of committed projects to 90%. By May, the full 100% of the funding will be fleshed out for the fiscal year 2024 school CIP budget.

Of the $210 million earmarked for school-related CIP funding in the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget, $123.48 million has been allocated toward major construction and design services.

The balance of $86.52 million has been committed to school projects for routine maintenance or renovations.

Members of the IAC expressed support for the work staffers within the state agency have embarked upon and called on them to continue discussions with local officials as additional funding allocations are considered.

“I realize it must be an incredibly difficult process to try and resolve all these needs,” said state Sen. Edward Kasemeyer, D-Howard. “I hope you and your staff continue to work with all of these LEAs and do as much as we can.”