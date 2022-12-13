Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck).

These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, at (540) 653-8154.

Tuesday, December 13

Testing at: EEA/Buildings 995-1122

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: N/A

* Noise Down Range: N/A

* River Restrictions: N/A

* Roads Closed on Station: Foster Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Foster Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications

Wednesday, December 14

Testing at: Main Range/PRTR River Operations/Buildings 995-1122/Directed Energy Building 213

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: N/A

* Noise Down Range: N/A

* River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek will be restricted.

* Roads Closed on Station: Foster Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Foster Road Barricade/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Local

* Other Notifications

Thursday, December 15

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: N/A

* Noise Down Range: N/A

* River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek will be restricted.

* Roads Closed on Station:

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications

Friday, December 16

No testing today. Have a great Navy Day!