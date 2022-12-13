The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office held its 21st Annual Silent Angel Memorial on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, to remember and memorialize those who have lost their lives at the hands of another.

The memorial was founded in 2002 by Eileen Bildman after the tragic loss of her son to honor victims of homicide that lived in St. Mary's County, bringing families and friends together during the difficult holiday season.

Donations can be made to:

The Silent Angel Memorial of St. Mary’s County

PO Box 1436

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Donations support the annual memorial and other events and services for St. Mary’s County throughout the year.