Washington, D.C. (12/12/2022) – The Washington Spirit has signed defender Gabrielle Carle to a two-year contract with a team option for 2025, the club announced today.

Carle joins the Spirit after spending her first professional season with Kristianstads DFF of Damallsvenskan, Sweden’s highest division of women’s soccer. During the 2022 season, Carle played almost 1,900 minutes across 22 matches, adding two goals and one assist for the European club. Since 2015, Carle has also appeared in over 30 matches for the Canada Women’s National Team, being named to the 2019 World Cup team and acting as an alternate for last year’s team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“The Washington Spirit is a club that resonates with my values. It feels like I’m coming home even though it’s a new challenge,” said Carle. “I’ve heard great things about Washington, D.C. It has a great culture and sports city and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Hailing from Lévis, Quebec, Carle attended Florida State University and played for Mark Krikorian’s Seminoles. Across five seasons in Tallahassee, Carle played in 100 matches while scoring eight goals and adding 14 assists. Carle also helped the Seminoles to two national championships in her final four seasons, being named to the 2018 College Cup All-Tournament Team and the 2021 All-ACC Second Team.

“Gabby brings so much versatility to our team and will be an excellent addition to our roster for 2023,” said Mark Krikorian, President of Soccer Operations. “We’re looking forward to welcoming her to the Spirit and the NWSL.”