On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Charles County Board of Commissioners convened and approved the following items:
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $130,790 in Recreation’s program revenues and expenses due to the increase in programs and camps offered and planned for the remainder of the fiscal year.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $959,620 for the Inspection and Review Fund to increase fees to generate additional revenues to cover the increased costs of third-party inspection services. New fees will be implemented on January 1.
- A change order of $489,585.22 to account for the increase in raw material costs for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin Construction Contact.
- A change order of -$161,339.20 for a contract cost savings for the Charles County Landfill 4A Construction Project.
- Use of Board of County Commissioners’ Community Support Fund for Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast Sponsorship.
Next Commissioners Session: Jan. 10, 2022