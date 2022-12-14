LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners began by presenting two commendations celebrating the dedicated service of two retiring county employees, Clifford Fuller and James Lacey.

The Commissioners then approved a budget amendment relative to the FY2023 State Aid for Police Protection (SAPP) grant award from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, which will increase the project revenue by $370,391. The Commissioners also approved the FY2024 SAPP program grant submission.

The Commissioners approved budget amendments to fund the emergency replacement of bladder tanks at Margaret Brent Middle School.

The Commissioners approved the Lease Agreement between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library, Inc. for continued use of existing space in the Leonardtown Armory.

The Commissioners approved the FY2023 Capital Grant Agreement between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Maryland Department of Transportation/Maryland Transit Administration for St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) programs in the amount of $489,810.

The Commissioners approved the FY2023 Connect Maryland grant application requesting for 4,500 HP Chromebooks to be distributed with community partners to grant eligible residents that cannot afford to purchase internet-enabled computer equipment.

The Commissioners approved the Open Burning Permit for the controlled burn of the Snow Hill Park Manor House by the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

The Commissioners approved the amendment to lease for the Gymnastics Center between the County and Pax River Village LLC.

The Commissioners then approved the Emergency Services Operation plan.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation this evening, December 13, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building. This meeting will be televised live on SMCG Channel 95 and will also be available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel after the event.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be held in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.