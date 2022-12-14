The Postal Service will issue the latest Lunar New Year stamp celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. This stamp design calls to mind the elaborately decorated masks used in the dragon or lion dances often performed in Lunar New Year parades. This three-dimensional mask depicting a rabbit is a contemporary take on the long tradition of paper-cut folk art crafts created during this auspicious time of year. The rabbit mask design incorporates colors and patterns with symbolic meaning.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp and the pane with original art by Camille Chew.

The Year of the Rabbit stamp is being issued in panes of 20. It will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays of the year for many Asian communities around the world and is primarily celebrated by people of Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tibetan, Mongolian, Malaysian and Filipino heritage. Across these varied cultures, many traditions exist for ringing in a new year of good luck and prosperity.