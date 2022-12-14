Washington, D.C. (12/13/2022) – Washington Spirit defender Camryn Biegalski has re-signed with the team on a new one-year contract, the club announced today.

Biegalski is coming off a breakout year, having seen almost 1,700 minutes of action in 25 total appearances for the Spirit in 2022, including 14 full-90 matches. Biegalski signed with the Spirit as a national team replacement player in April 2021 before signing a full roster contract the following month.

“I’m excited for the upcoming season and all the incredible things happening with the team,” said Biegalski. “I’m ready to get going and get after it!”

Originally from Lombard, Illinois, Biegalski played four seasons at Wisconsin before beginning her professional career. Following her senior season in 2019, Biegalski was named the Big Ten Defender of the Year as well as a Second Team All-American. Across 86 starts with the Badgers, she totaled almost 7,500 minutes played at the collegiate level. Biegalski was drafted by the Chicago Red Stars with the 16th overall pick in 2020.

“Camryn has a bright future ahead and I am excited she will be back in DC to continue her development and help us reach our goals in 2023,” said head coach Mark Parsons.