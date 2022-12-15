The Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism is happy to announce the Charles County Travel Magazine is available for visitors and residents. The magazine’s 29 pages include content on The Ultimate Bucket List, Food Roots, Dining Experiences Worth Driving For, Family–Owned Restaurants, A Park for Every Adventure, and Honoring First Peoples.

The magazine is designed to inspire visitors to travel throughout the county. It is printed with two cover options. One cover is an image of Mallows Bay Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary taken by local Maryland photographer Peter Turick at sunset. The second cover depicts the iconic symbol of the Maryland Blue Crab. Jay Fleming captured photography images that are displayed throughout the magazine. Q.R. codes are provided to link readers to the tourism website for more information.

A viewable and printable PDF version of the guide is available at www.ExploreCharlesCounty.com. Hard copies are available at the Crain Memorial Welcome Center (12480 Crain Highway, Newburg), Port Tobacco Recreation Center (8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco), and visitor centers and rest stops throughout Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

This magazine was awarded Best Printed Promotional Material award at the 41st Annual Maryland Travel & Tourism Summit held on Nov. 14- 16 in Ocean City, Maryland. The month the publication was released, fulfillment requests on the website increased by 260 percent, outbound link clicks to partners grew by 25 percent, and website traffic increased by 16 percent.

The Maryland Travel & Tourism Summit brings together hundreds of public sector leaders in the hospitality industry each year to network and learns new strategies to benefit tourism businesses and the whole state of Maryland. Over 250 tourism professionals gathered to bestow awards and celebrate an outstanding year throughout Maryland and the tourism industry. To learn more about the Maryland Tourism Coalition, visit MDTourism.org.