After finishing its inaugural fall season undefeated and Rugby East Champions, the Navy men’s rugby team was well represented on the Rugby East’s All-Conference list with a league-leading nine athletes receiving all-conference accolades. Team captain Jack McMahon (flanker), Lewis Gray (center), Ben Haugh (8-man), Roanin Krieger (fullback) and William Webb (prop) were named First Team Rugby East All-Conference, and Jack Aleman (center), Nick Janowsky (center), Tanner Russell (flanker) and Vaughn Schmitz (lock) collected Rugby East Honorable Mention accolades, the Rugby East announced Monday, Dec. 12.

“It’s always tough to select individuals within our team as we all work so hard for each other and celebrate team successes. We are delighted for the recognition of our players following a successful fall season and hope these selections inspire the next generation of Navy Rugby players,” said director of rugby Gavin Hickie . “Having said that, Will, Ben, Roanin, Jack McMahon , Lewis, Jack Aleman , Tanner, Vaughn and Nick deserve recognition for their substantial contribution towards a historic Navy season. We’re competing in the toughest conference in the country. It’s an honor for our guys to be selected for the all-conference team and shows that Navy rugby is at the forefront of collegiate rugby.”

Navy represented one-third of the first team all-conference list, the most from one institution. Highlighting the first team recipients was Gray, who ended the season as the league’s top scorer with 108 points on eight tries, 25 conversion kicks and six penalty kicks. His 25 conversion kicks also led the conference and his eight tries were the third most.

Haugh was the second-best try scorer in the Rugby East, finishing conference play with nine and the 10th most points scored with 45.

Krieger finished his freshman campaign 11th in the conference, scoring 33 points on two tries, four conversion kicks and five penalty kicks. He was the only freshman to earn first team honors and one of only four named to the all-conference list.

The trio helped Navy finish the fall as the top-scoring offense in the Rugby East with 378 points. Additionally, McMahon was recognized as the leader of a Navy defense that surrendered a league-low 11.7 points per match in Rugby East play and just 13 tries in Navy’s 11 matches.

Navy will return to action for the spring season on Saturday, March 4 for a home contest versus Queen’s University of Kingston.

First Team

1. William Webb , Navy, Sophomore

2. Marshall Frank, Queens, Senior

3. Larry Williams, Army, Senior

4. Richard Rose, St. Bonaventure, Senior

5. Ben Richards, Army, Junior

6. Prince-Louis Bush, Queens, Senior

7. Jack McMahon , Navy, Senior

8. Ben Haugh , Navy, Junior

9. Tiaan Mosconi, Army, Junior

10. Dalton Musselman, Penn State, Senior

11. Fadzai Mushonga, Notre Dame College, Senior

12. Lewis Gray , Navy, Senior

13. Mate Kvirikashvili, Kutztown, Junior

14. Logan Bachman, Kutztown, Junior

15. Roanin Krieger , Navy, Freshman

Second Team

1. John O’Toole, Penn State, Senior

2. Max Brown, Army, Senior

3. Joe Hawthorne, St. Bonaventure, Senior

4. Campbell Halloran, Penn State, Senior

5. Chester Stanyon, Queens, Sophomore

6. Dom Tianga, Army, Junior

7. Matthew Conroy, St. Bonaventure, Junior

8. Lucas Pattinson, Army, Junior

9. Hilton Olivier, Queens, Junior

10. Lachlan McDonald, Notre Dame College, Freshman

11. Michael Golden, Southern Virginia, Junior

12. Keelin Coyle, St. Bonaventure, Senior

13. Campbell van Rooyen, Queens, Junior

14. Ultan Horrigan, St. Bonaventure, Senior

15. Mathew Joss, St. Bonaventure, Senior

Honorable Mention