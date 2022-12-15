LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to celebrate the successful completion of the Northern Senior Activity Center expansion project.

Ground was broken in February of 2022 for this expansion project, which added roughly 2,400 square feet to the Northern Senior Activity Center. The project included the addition of a new Group Fitness Studio, which will be used to continue offering group fitness classes for St. Mary’s County seniors and provides an opportunity for launching new programs, such as the Drums Alive® class, which will be offered for the first time at the Northern Senior Activity Center.

Credit: St. Mary's County Government

“These programs are vital to supporting our aging population – ensuring that they can maintain their physical health, mental wellness, and community connections,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “I encourage our local seniors to visit the senior centers and get involved.”

“The Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased with the addition of the new fitness studio to the Northern Senior Activity Center,” said Lori Jennings-Harris, Director of the Department of Aging & Human Services. “The expansion provides an opportunity for more and varied programming for our community’s older adults. For the health and well-being of our seniors, we must have options to keep older adults engaged and as active as possible.”

The Northern Senior Activity Center is located north of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Call or visit the Center today to arrange a tour and to meet the friendly staff. Amenities include fitness equipment, a ceramics, and pottery studio, a recumbent TerraTrike bike for free use on the Three Notch Trail, a library, a game room, and more!

For more information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Northern Senior Activity Center at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3101, or visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging/northern.