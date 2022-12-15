ANNAPOLIS (December 15, 2022) – On October 23, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted its annual Southern Maryland Out of the Darkness Walk in St. Mary’s City to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

The community walk is an opportunity for suicide loss survivors, those struggling with their mental health, and caretakers of those struggling to come together for a healing experience. This year’s walk saw 250 participants and raised over $50,000, doubling last year’s fundraising. Funds raised support AFSP’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide by funding critical suicide prevention research, education, advocacy, and support suicide loss survivors.

This year’s Southern Maryland Out of the Darkness Walk also received a $3,000 grant from the Lexington Park Rotary Club in support of AFSP’s efforts to address suicide prevention for youth.

The grant will fund programs like GIZMO’s Pawesome Guide to Mental Health for youth ages 5-11 and It’s Real: Teens and Mental Health for ages 14 to 18.

The AFSP Maryland Chapter thanks the Lexington Park Rotary Club for their continued support to end mental health stigma and prevent suicides in our community.