The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun stocking more than 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. This early “preseason” stocking of a few fish in impoundments will be done to reduce density at DNR’s hatcheries and create available space outdoors for young trout to grow.

Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The annual stocking program will be completed in three bursts – preseason from now through February 2023, and then two rounds of spring stocking, March 6–24. and April 3–28. All stocked locations that fall under a closure period will be announced prior to opening day on March 25, 2023.

Website, email bulletin, and social media updates will be provided for all open locations once stocking is complete. Anglers may also call 800-688-3467, and press option #1 to get a recorded weekly update (usually updated on Fridays) when stocking is in process.

Trout anglers are reminded that regulations for brook trout are now in effect requiring catch-and-release in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout — which are not stocked by the department — when fishing in catch-and-release waters.