December 13, 2022, the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) Board of Directors and the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored five Prince Frederick Barrack Troopers for their exemplary DUI prevention and enforcement efforts in Calvert County. Those Troopers are TFC Rucker, TFC Rutkoski, TFC Moorman, TFC Kelly and TFC Bauer.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recognized the implementation of the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA) county-wide Designated Driver Campaign from December 1, 2022 through January 2, 2023.

The Designated Driver Campaign provides a unique opportunity for Calvert County restaurants, clubs, bars, and civic/service organizations to join forces with CAASA, local law enforcement, and Calvert County residents in promoting cooperative impaired driving prevention efforts.