This 12-week program began in September and allowed participants to learn many behind-the-scenes aspects of the CCSO. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

They studied a wide range of topics, including patrol procedures, narcotics investigations, forensic evidence, criminal law, juvenile issues, use of force, criminal investigations, and search and seizure. Class members also had the opportunity to tour the CCSO Headquarters, Charles County Detention Center, Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, Crime Lab, and Charles County Courthouse. Hands-on experiences included a Firearms Training Simulator (FATS) and crime scene processing.

“Our mission to continue to build and strengthen the relationships between police and the community in Charles County remains a priority,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “I’m so grateful for everyone who took part in this seventh CPA class for taking time out of their busy schedules to learn more about CCSO and get involved. Many thanks to all of the instructors and our CPA Alumni Association for giving their time to help us in this endeavor.”

The CCSO began its Citizens Police Academy in 2016 and hosts the program each year in the fall. This is a valuable opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the realities of policing, and we look forward to having another fantastic group next year!