The Charles County Chamber of Commerce announces the 2023 Board of Directors.

Outgoing 2022 Board Chair Leigh Ann Keller described her year, saying, “The honor of serving as Chair of the Board has been humbling and gratifying. I was fortunate to work with dynamic businesspeople and community leaders who serve selflessly. I am pleased to say that the Chamber and the businesses we represent have emerged from two very tough years of COVID impact. As a result, our Chamber and our businesses are stronger and more relevant. The Chamber is staffed with experienced and passionate team members ready to support the new Board, our members, and our community. 2023 is poised to be an extraordinary year for the Chamber and Charles County businesses.” From Left: Arold Jacques, Waldorf Live; Kelly Bacon, The Wills Group; 2023 Board Chair Deadra Robinson, Hilton Garden Inn Waldorf; LaKeysha Moore, Your Nu Image; Natonya Thomas, The Shops at Waldorf; Kaprece James, Stella’s Girls

Incoming Chair Deadra Robinson acknowledged Keller’s endless hours put in serving the needs of the Chamber to create a stronger foundation. Robinson said she’s excited about the light shining on Charles County businesses. Adding, “People are watching and the Chamber will continue to take action to help businesses grow. 2023 will be the year of ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’

Chamber President and CEO Bonnie Grady noted, “The 2023 board of directors is a diverse group of talented business and community leaders from all over the county, and from a variety of industries.”

The 2023 Board of Directors includes: Board Chair Deadra Robinson, Hilton Garden Inn Waldorf; Vice Chair Marlon Brown, Fresh Coat Painters of Waldorf; Treasurer, Desirae Williams, Truist Bank; Secretary, Bonnie Grady; Member at Large Alvin Stewart, Rebuilding Together Charles County; and Past Chair Leigh Ann Keller, Travel Leaders/ Action Travel Tours.

Returning directors include Christie Burnett, Charles County Charitable Trust; Danielle Conrow, Rodgers Consulting, Inc.; Peter Gardner, Swan Point Yacht & Country Club; Edward Holland, III, National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association; and Sandy Washington, LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc.

Incoming directors include Kelly Bacon, The Wills Group; Arold Jacques, Waldorf Live; Kaprece James, Stella’s Girls, Inc; Lakeysha Moore, Your Nu Image, LLC; and Natonya Thomas, The Shops at Waldorf Center.

Community representatives to the Board include: Dr. Eileen Abel, University System of Maryland, Southern Maryland; Rebecca D’Ambrosio, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division; Commissioner Gilbert BJ Bowling, Charles County Government, Ryan Hicks, Town of Indian Head; Mayor Jeannine James, Town of La Plata; Sgt.

Charles McCue, Charles County Sheriff’s Office; Dr. Maria Navarro, Superintendent, Charles County Public Schools; Craig Renner, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center; KennethWayne Thompson, Charles County Public Library System; Pam Frank, Military Alliance Council; and Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Charles County Economic Development Department.