Sheriff Steven A. Hall stands with Sheriff David Zylak (2002-2006), Sheriff Tim Cameron (2006-2022) and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar (1994-2002). The three previous St. Mary’s County sheriffs joined Sheriff Hall at St. Mary’s City earlier this month at a private ceremony for friends and family. Sheriff David Zylak, Sheriff Tim Cameron, Sheriff Steven A. Hall and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Hall noted that all of his promotions within the Sheriff’s Office were made under these three past sheriffs. Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a Correctional Officer in 1994 and worked his way up through the ranks.

“This rare assembly of all the living sheriffs represents three decades of Sheriff’s Office leadership and the will of our people in the county,” Sheriff Hall said.