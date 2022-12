On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored and recognized by the Calvert Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) along with the Employee Recognition Committee (ERC) for their life-saving efforts in response to a motor vehicle collision on Coster Road in Lusby, back on Aug. 13. L to R: DFC C. Callison, DFC T. Buckler, and DFC H. Anderson Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Congratulations deputies on a job well done!