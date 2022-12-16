LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 15, 2022) –MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is now accepting applications for its annual healthcare scholarship, next awarding funding in the spring of 2023.

Recognizing the need for specially trained staff, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital offers annual scholarships to students from St. Mary’s, Charles, or Calvert counties pursuing educational degrees, licenses, or certifications vital to the care of our community. In return for a pre-determined service commitment, the hospital may award up to $24,000 per recipient—which could amount to a “full ride,” depending on the selected program.

With many opportunities in the medical field, the following positions are needed most by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Applicants pursuing the following educational programs—either as new or returning students—are especially encouraged to apply :

Registered nurses

Respiratory therapists

Medical laboratory technicians

Radiology/Imaging technicians

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has provided healthcare scholarships since 2001—more than 170 individuals and counting. Generous community support, particularly through the hospital’s annual Gala , enables the Philanthropy Committee of the hospital’s Board of Directors to offer this opportunity each spring.