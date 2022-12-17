WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 14, 2022) – D.C. United have signed former Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono as a Free Agent. The Black-and-Red have signed Bono to a two-year contract through 2024 with an option in 2025.

“Alex is joining the club with a ton of MLS experience after eight years with Toronto FC,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations, said. “He is an excellent shot stopper and has all the goalkeeping tools to help us win games in MLS. We are excited to add him to our roster and continue to reinforce our goalkeeping depth chart.”

Bono joins the Black-and-Red after spending the previous eight seasons with Toronto FC. In 2022, he appeared in 24 games recording 86 saves and three clean sheets for The Reds. During Week 21, Bono earned an MLS Team of the Week selection after a five-save performance against CF Montréal.

Prior to this, Bono spent the 2015 and 2016 season with Toronto FC II in the United Soccer League (USL) where he appeared in 20 games recording 67 saves and one clean sheet. He then made his MLS debut for Toronto FC in a 3-2 loss against Orlando City SC on June 25, 2016, after starting goalkeeper Clint Irwin came off with an injury. He finished the 2016 MLS season with 42 saves and four clean sheets in 16 appearances. The following 2017 season, Bono appeared in 34 games with 83 saves and recorded a career high 13 clean sheets, helping Toronto FC win the 2017 MLS Cup.

Toronto FC drafted the New York native as the 6th overall selection and the first goalkeeper in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft after an impressive collegiate career with Syracuse University in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA). He recorded 201 saves in 59 appearances across three seasons from 2012-2014 for Syracuse. Bono also made his U.S. National team debut on May 28, 2018 in a 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia. In total, Bono has appeared in 157 games recording 417 saves and 36 clean sheets across all competitions in eight seasons with Toronto FC.