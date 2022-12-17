At about 3:45 P.M., a neighbor behind her in the 3600 block of Lisa Way reported the back of the house was on fire, sending 44 Fire/EMS personnel to the scene.

E31 arrived with their hydrant in front stretched 1.5″ hose line through the front door and began putting the well-advanced fire out. Duty Officer #3 arrived and established “command” with the altered assignment on the way to the scene and gave instructions to incoming units. E836 arrived and utilized a backup attack line to assist in extinguishing the fire throughout.

La Plata Truck #1 arrived and began opening up the structure ceilings for the extension in the attic. Division #1 supervisor (Chief 1B) reported all visible fires out within 15 minutes of arrival.

Red Cross notified Fire Marshal’s Office on the scene for an investigation. No injuries were reported. All Fire/EMS units cleared at 5:45 P.M.