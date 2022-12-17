BALTIMORE, MD (December 16, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs increased by 1,400 and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.3% in November.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,200 jobs.

Other sectors adding jobs included Financial Activities (1,800); Mining, Logging, and Construction (700); and Information (200).

Sectors that experienced a decline include Professional and Business Services (2,300); Manufacturing (900); Education and Health Services (800); Other Services (500); and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (400).

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.