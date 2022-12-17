In the matter of the application of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc. for authority to revise its rates and charges for electric service and for certain rate design changes before the Public Service Commission of Maryland:

Case No. 9688

Notice of Pre-Hearing Conference

On December 1, 2022, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SMECO) applied with the Maryland Public Service Commission (Commission) to revise its retail rates and charges for electric service and to make certain rate design changes. SMECO is seeking authority to increase its operating revenues by $15.75 million, resulting in an approximate eight percent overall increase in distribution revenues for the average customer.

A pre-hearing conference will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. The hearing will be held virtually and streamed live for viewing only via the Public Utility Law Judge’s YouTube Channel at https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP. To participate in the pre-hearing conference, please email psc.pulj@gmail.com by Noon on January 4, 2023.

At the pre-hearing conference, petitions for intervention, a procedural schedule, and other preliminary matters will be discussed.

Any person seeking to intervene as a party in this proceeding should file a petition to intervene with the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Andrew Johnston, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, referencing Case No. 9688, on or before January 4, 2023.