On December 14 at 10:12 a.m., a student at Lackey High School notified a School Resource Officer (SRO) that he had used a vaping device that contained what he believed to be THC and which made him feel sick.

The SRO escorted the student to the nurse’s office. Shortly after, the student became irate and the nurse requested assistance from the officer. The student’s behavior became erratic and disruptive but the officer was able to detain him and provide care until EMS arrived.

The student was checked by EMS and later released to a parent. The vaping device has not yet been recovered and this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 469. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools, may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.