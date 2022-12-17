Baby has shown herself to be a happy kitty. When she first arrived, she was unsure of the shelter, but since then, we have seen her true personality.

She follows you around the room, hoping to jump in your lap to get as many pets as possible. She also tries to encourage you to play with her. She will hide in the shark tube while you wave the wand toy around, then she will race out of the tube to capture it.

Baby is a black and brown female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is approximately two years and three months old. She weighs about 9.3 lbs. She has been spayed.

If you want a fun kitty to add to the family, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

