Annapolis, Md.—Senior striker John Marshall , junior nose guard Donald Berniard, junior defensive end Jacob Busic , sophomore linebacker Colin Ramos and sophomore fullback Daba Fofana have been named to Phil Steele’s All-American Athletic Conference teams.

Marshall was Navy’s lone representative on the first team after an incredible season that saw him lead the Mids in tackles (96), tackles for a loss (19.5), sacks (11.5), pass breakups (7) and quarterback hurries (6) and tie for the team lead in forced fumbles (2). His 19.5 sacks is a Navy record, while the 11.5 tackles for a loss are the third most in school history. Marshall finished the regular season fourth in the nation in sacks per game and tackles for a loss per game.

Berniard, Busic and Ramos were all named to the third team and were anchors for a defense that finished sixth in the country against the run (88.9 yards per game), seventh in fewest first downs allowed (187), 20th in sacks (2.83 per game) and 33rd in total defense per game (339.0).

Berniard recorded 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble while constantly taking on double teams, freeing up other players to make tackles.

Busic finished with 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks, forced 2 fumbles and recovered a fumble while teaming up with Marshall to give Navy one of its best pass rushing duos in recent memory.

Ramos finished second to Marshall in tackles with 79, had 8.5 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery proving that for a sophomore he has an incredible knack for making plays all over the field.

Fofana, who started the year as the third team fullback, was named to the fourth team thanks to his team-high 769 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 186 carries as he helped Navy to finish sixth in the country in rushing offense (241.2 yards per game).