The Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division announces free Christmas tree drop-off locations will be available beginning Monday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, lighting, and plastic bags. Collected Christmas trees will be shredded into mulch. A list of drop-off locations and hours are listed below.

24 Hour Drop-off Sites for Christmas Tree Recycling: signs will be posted

Breeze Farm Recycling Center, 15950 Cobb Island Rd, Cobb Island

Calvary Gospel Church, 11150 Berry Road, Waldorf

Charles County Courthouse, Talbot Street, La Plata

Gilbert Run Recycling Center, 13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall

Pinefield Park, Pinefield Road, Waldorf

Piney Church Yard Road Mulch Facility, 5370 Piney Church Road, Waldorf

Route 5 Park N’ Ride, Mattawoman-Beantown Rd, Waldorf

Radio Station Road, Radio Station Road, La Plata (across from Laurel Springs Park in La Plata)

Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park, 3100 Ruth B Swann Drive, Bryans Road

St. Nicholas Drive, Waldorf (Off Smallwood Drive)

Facility Locations With Limited Hours for Christmas Tree Recycling:

Billingsly Road Recycling Center (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf): Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pisgah Recycling Center (6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata): Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a map that links to the drop-off site click here.