UNION, N.J. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team (4-4) dropped a 100-74 non-conference decision to undefeated Kean University (12-0) on the road Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17).

Junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) notched his fourth double-double of the season in the loss while senior guards Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) and Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) also scored in double digits.

How It Happened

The Seahawks and Kean battled in the first eight minutes of the game, which featured seven lead changes and four tied scores.

An Alexander three-pointer at 13:22 gave St. Mary’s its biggest lead of the game, 20-16, capping a 10-2 run to overcome a four-point deficit.

An old-fashioned three-point play by Griffin Barker and a triple by Letrell West returned the lead to the Cougars for good as Kean closed out the first half on a 42-18 run to take a 58-38 advantage into halftime.

In the second half, back-to-back two-point fast-break buckets by Alexander pulled the Seahawks within 13 with just over 16 minutes left in the game but the team would get no closer the rest of the way.

Inside the Box Score

Kean’s biggest margin of the game was 33 points with 5:46 remaining in the game.

Gary Grant vs Ferrum (11.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Grant tallied a season-best 20 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. This marked Grant’s first 20-point game of the season.

Alexander finished with a season-high 18 points for the second time this season as he connected on season-bests of seven field goals and two three-point field goals. He also added four boards.

Goodwin fell two assists shy of a double-double as he notched 11 points and dished out a career-best eight helpers. He was 5-of-6 from the field and contributed two steals.

St. Mary’s shot 48.3-percent (29-60) from the field, including 53.3-percent (16-30) in the first half.

Kean Game Notes

West poured in a game-high 30 points while Barker had a double-double on 21 points and game-best 12 caroms as the Cougars scored a 100 points for the first time this season.

Kean finished the game shooting 62.1-percent (36-58) from the floor, including 50-percent (8-16) from downtown, and 90.9-percent (20-22) from the charity stripe.

Up Next for the Seahawks