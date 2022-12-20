PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland –NAS Pax River has updated its holiday gate schedule to include Gate 3 operations Tuesday, Dec. 20-Thursday, Dec. 22.
Holiday Leave Period Tuesday, Dec. 20 – Thursday, Dec. 22
- Gate 1: Open 24/7
- Gate 2: Open 5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Gate 3: Open 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. (inbound/outbound), and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (outbound only)
NOTE: No extra lanes open during morning rush hour.
Friday, Dec. 23
- Gate 1: Open 24/7
- Gate 2: Open 5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Gate 3: Closed
NOTE: No extra lanes open during morning rush hour.
Saturday, Dec. 24 – Monday, Dec. 26, Holiday/weekend routine
- Gate 1: Open 24/7
- Gate 2: Closed
- Gate 3: Closed