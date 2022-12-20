Washington, D.C. (12/19/2022) – Washington Spirit defender Amber Brooks has re-signed with the team on a new one-year contract, the club announced today.

In her ninth year in the NWSL and first regular season with the Spirit, Brooks played a vital role on the side’s backline in 2022, totaling over 1,000 minutes of action across 16 appearances as well as two crucial goals that helped Washington to a home win over league-leading San Diego late in the year. Brooks also reached two major career milestones with the Spirit in 2022: 10,000 regular season minutes played and 150 regular season caps.

“I know that the Spirit will continue to be the best team for my career aspirations,” said Brooks. “I’m inspired by the vision of the club, from Michele [Kang] to Mark Krikorian, the new and ongoing coaching and support staff and my talented teammates. I’m excited to get after it in 2023 and bring another NWSL Championship to the District and our amazing fans!”

After growing up in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Brooks won two NCAA national championships in four seasons at North Carolina before beginning her professional career with Germany’s Bayern Munich in 2013. Brooks made the move to the NWSL in 2014 when she joined Portland Thorns FC and spent time with Seattle Reign FC/OL Reign and the Houston Dash before joining the Spirit in 2022. During her time in the NWSL, Brooks has also played two stints with Adelaide United of Australia’s A-League.

“Amber is a very driven and hardworking player who is hungry to keep improving and help this team move forward,” said Head Coach Mark Parsons. “In a short space of time Amber has been an influential person in this group and I am looking forward to working with her.”