11th Hour Racing announced today eight new grants, funded by The Schmidt Family Foundation, to nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Additionally, 34 previously awarded grantees were renewed throughout the year, bringing the total funding to nonprofit organizations in 2022 to nearly $4 million.

The list of initiatives that 11th Hour Racing supports reflects the organization’s strategy, which response to the landscape of ocean-related issues driven by the effects of climate change. Generally, the organization seeks projects that advance ocean literacy and stewardship, clean technologies and best practices, and ecosystem restoration — and the need for projects that improve water quality and bolster coastal resilience. Sequester carbon through coastal habitat restoration is becoming ever more pressing. Connecticut College is deploying 80 Reef Balls made of pH-balanced concrete to create a living shoreline that will help restore Connecticut’s tidal marshes. Credit: Dominique Sindayiganza / 11th Hour Racing The Trustees of Reservations is measuring carbon sequestration and restoring vegetation in a portion of New England’s 20,000-acre salt marsh to keep pace with climate change. Credit: Sky Sabin / 11th Hour Racing

“11th Hour Racing’s grant program is a catalyst for implementing nature-based solutions in response to climate change,” said Michelle Carnevale, Vice President of Programming at 11th Hour Racing. “That is why we support coastal resilience in communities where local economies and residents depend upon healthy ecosystems like reefs, mangroves, and natural buffers to protect the coastline from storm surges and sea-level rise.”

The current round of new grants includes the following organizations:

11th Hour Racing will accept new grant applications from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2023. Grants are awarded in the U.S. and globally, prioritizing the East Coast of the United States, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Click here to learn more about 11th Hour Racing’s grant-giving program.