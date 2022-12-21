Broadneck High School Health and Unified Dance teacher Melissa Quigley has been named a finalist for the Eastern District Teacher of the Year by SHAPE America. This award recognizes outstanding teachers who demonstrate exceptional teaching skills and provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to practice and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A 21-year teaching veteran, Quigley, has spent her entire teaching career at Broadneck. She has had the opportunity to teach various courses in Health, Physical Education, and Dance, including Health, Human Sexuality, Sports Medicine, Dance for Athletes, Unified Dance, Fit for Life, and Team Sports.

“What I want the most for my students to take from my class are the health skills,” Quigley said. “They can find the content in many places, but practicing all health components will lead to a healthy lifestyle.”

Quigley has chaired Broadneck’s Health, Physical Education, and Dance Department. She is an advisor for the Bruin Dance-athon and the One Love Club, chairs the school’s Wellness Committee, and is the varsity assistant field hockey coach.

As the SHAPE Maryland Health Teacher of the Year recipient in 2021 and now an Eastern District Teacher of the Year Award finalist, Quigley will be recognized at the SHAPE America National conference in Seattle in March 2023.