The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) presented a Team Excellence Award to the Coster Road Accident Response Team. The team comprised 11 people from the Sheriff’s Office and Calvert Emergency Communications.
On Aug. 13, 2022, the team responded to a motorcycle accident on Route 4 where a motorcyclist had severe injuries requiring immediate medical attention. At the same time, a second accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle occurred elsewhere on Route 4.
The team is commended for the precise and ongoing communication between both emergencies where road closures and emergency helicopters were deployed. The 911 dispatchers are applauded for continuing to answer and dispatch other 911 calls while maintaining clear communication during both accidents.
The BOCC and Employee Recognition Committee congratulate the team on their swift, flawless and exemplary cooperation during the incidents.