The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) presented a Team Excellence Award to the Coster Road Accident Response Team. The team comprised 11 people from the Sheriff’s Office and Calvert Emergency Communications. Pictured: (Front row from left) Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey; Dispatcher Trainee Sarah Hugel; Call Taker Alexis King; Deputy 1st Class Curtis Callison; Deputy 1st Class Thomas Buckler; Deputy 1st Class Howard Anderson (Back row from left) Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway; Commissioner Steven R. Weems (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Mike Hart Not pictured: Dispatcher Jenna Frazier; Call Taker Morgan Meyers; Dispatcher Trainee Luis Tirado-Garcia Credit: Calvert County Government, Calvert County, Maryland

On Aug. 13, 2022, the team responded to a motorcycle accident on Route 4 where a motorcyclist had severe injuries requiring immediate medical attention. At the same time, a second accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle occurred elsewhere on Route 4.

The team is commended for the precise and ongoing communication between both emergencies where road closures and emergency helicopters were deployed. The 911 dispatchers are applauded for continuing to answer and dispatch other 911 calls while maintaining clear communication during both accidents.

The BOCC and Employee Recognition Committee congratulate the team on their swift, flawless and exemplary cooperation during the incidents.