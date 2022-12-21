The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Lisa Viverette, human resources analyst II in the Department of Human Resources, as the December 2022 Employee of the Month.

Pictured: (from left) Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway; Commissioner Steven R. Weems (Vice President); Capt. Bobby Jones; Lisa Viverette; 1st Sgt. Rob Selkirk; Commissioner Mike Hart; Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President) Credit: Calvert County Government, Calvert County, Maryland

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office nominated Lisa for this award, an even higher honor when most nominations are often by an immediate colleague or supervisor rather than another department. Lisa coordinated the effort to convert in-person training for the Sheriff’s Office to an online platform. This effort reduced the cost of training, eliminating the need for extended travel and money spent on training resources while maintaining a continued presence of police officers in the local community.

Lisa’s dedication to the project before and after her regular work hours to meet the Sheriff’s Office time and needs, invaluable knowledge of all things related to employee training and development, upbeat attitude, and digital ingenuity were highly commended by Sheriff-elect Ricky Cox, Human Resources Director Melanie Woodson and Human Resources Deputy Director Dina Davis, among others.