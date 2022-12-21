On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a structure fire in a single-family, one-story home on Bradburn Lane in Ridge, MD.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Sixty-five firefighters responded and had the blaze under control in approximately twenty-five minutes. During the fire, the homeowner sustained minor burns on his hands and top of his head. He was treated at the scene by emergency personnel.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. The preliminary report states the fire start accidentally in the fireplace. The estimated damage to the structure and property is $250,000.00.