ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Navy football junior safety Eavan Gibbons has been named Second Team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. A Navy football player earned Academic All-American honors for the fourth consecutive year
Gibbons, who started all 12 games this fall and recorded 54 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles, carries a 3.53-grade point average while majoring in Ocean Engineering.
Gibbons will be one of nine returning starters next year on a defense that finished sixth in the nation against the run in 2022.
Navy Football Players Named Academic All-American
Year Player
- 1953 Steve Eisenhauer
- 1957 Tom Forrestal
- 1958 Joe Tranchini
- 1969 Dan Pike
- 1974 Tim Harden
- 1975 Chet Moeller
- 1979 Ted Dumbauld
- 1980 Ted Dumbauld
- 1983 Bill Weidenhammer
- 1999 Terrence Anderson
- 2002 Grant Moody
- 2009 John Dowd
- 2010 John Dowd
- 2011 John Dowd
- 2012 Keegan Wetzel
- 2015 Thomas Wilson
- 2015 E.K. Binns
- 2019 Travis Brannan
- 2019 Eric Cal
- 2020 Kyle Gibbs
- 2021 Isaac Ruoss
- 2022 Eavan Gibbons