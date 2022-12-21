ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Navy football junior safety Eavan Gibbons has been named Second Team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. A Navy football player earned Academic All-American honors for the fourth consecutive year

Gibbons, who started all 12 games this fall and recorded 54 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles, carries a 3.53-grade point average while majoring in Ocean Engineering.

Gibbons will be one of nine returning starters next year on a defense that finished sixth in the nation against the run in 2022.

Navy Football Players Named Academic All-American

Year Player