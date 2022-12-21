ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Navy football junior safety Eavan Gibbons has been named Second Team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators.  A Navy football player earned Academic All-American honors for the fourth consecutive year

Gibbons, who started all 12 games this fall and recorded 54 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles, carries a 3.53-grade point average while majoring in Ocean Engineering.

Gibbons will be one of nine returning starters next year on a defense that finished sixth in the nation against the run in 2022.

Navy Football Players Named Academic All-American

Year                           Player                                        

  • 1953                          Steve Eisenhauer                  
  • 1957                          Tom Forrestal                         
  • 1958                          Joe Tranchini                          
  • 1969                          Dan Pike                                    
  • 1974                          Tim Harden                             
  • 1975                          Chet Moeller                           
  • 1979                          Ted Dumbauld                       
  • 1980                          Ted Dumbauld                       
  • 1983                          Bill Weidenhammer             
  • 1999                          Terrence Anderson              
  • 2002                          Grant Moody                          
  • 2009                          John Dowd                               
  • 2010                          John Dowd                               
  • 2011                          John Dowd                               
  • 2012                          Keegan Wetzel                       
  • 2015                          Thomas Wilson                      
  • 2015                          E.K. Binns                                 
  • 2019                          Travis Brannan                       
  • 2019                          Eric Cal                                      
  • 2020                          Kyle Gibbs                                
  • 2021                          Isaac Ruoss                              
  • 2022                          Eavan Gibbons

