Cassidy is a 7-year-old, 80-pound hound in search of his forever home.

Cass is an easy-going, laid-back boy who enjoys his people’s company. He enjoys going for leisurely walks, snacking on tasty treats, and napping on soft beds. He would love to be your BFF.

Click this link to see and read the most up-to-date information about Cass.

Cassidy’s vetting is complete and he is ready for his forever home. If you are interested in adopting Cassidy or another beagle send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org