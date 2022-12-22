Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has partnered with the Business and Education Committee of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce to host a mixer event on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf.

The event’s goal is to increase the number of apprenticeship and internship sites for high school students in Charles County.

Interested participants must register for the event in advance on the Chamber website here. The mixer will feature booths and tables in which local employers can talk with Chamber members about becoming apprenticeship or internship sites. The cost to attend is $15 for non-Chamber members. The recommended deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 11.

A flyer with additional information is posted on the Chamber of Commerce website. Questions about the event should be directed to Jessica Richards at jrichards@charlescountychamber.org or Rebecca Pearson at rpearson@ccboe.com.