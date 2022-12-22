Senior striker John Marshall has been named the ECAC Defensive Player of the Year, while junior defensive end Jacob Busic and Marshall were named First Team All-East by the ECAC.

Marshall had an incredible season that saw him lead the Mids in tackles (96), tackles for a loss (19.5), sacks (11.5), pass breakups (7) and quarterback hurries (6) and tie for the team lead in forced fumbles (2). His 19.5 sacks is a Navy record, while the 11.5 tackles for a loss are the third most in school history. Marshall finished the regular season fourth in the nation in sacks per game and tackles for a loss per game.

Busic finished with 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks, forced 2 fumbles and recovered a fumble while teaming up with Marshall to give Navy one of its best pass rushing duos since 2005 when Tyler Tidwell (10) and David Mahoney (8) combined for 18 sacks.

ECAC Football Bowl Subdivision All-ECAC Selections

All-ECAC Offense

Sean Clifford – Penn State University, Rs-Sr., QB

Sean Tucker – Syracuse University, So., RB

Nicholas Singleton – Penn State University, Fr, RB

Zay Flowers – Boston College, Sr., WR

Kris Thornton – James Madison University, Rs-Sr., WR

Jose Barbon – Temple University, Jr., WR

Oronde Gadsden II – Syracuse University, So., TE

Christian Haynes – University of Connecticut, Jr., OL

Matthew Bergeron – Syracuse University, Jr., OL

Juice Scruggs – Penn State University, Rs-Sr., OL

Olumuyiwa Fashanu – Penn State University, So., OL

Adam Klein – Temple University, Sr., OL

All-ECAC Defense

PJ Mustipher – Penn State University, Sr., DL

Donovan Ezeiruaku – Boston College, So., DL

Caleb Okechukwu – Syracuse University, Rs-Jr., DL

Jacob Busic – Navy, Jr., DL

Isaac Ukwu – James Madison University, Rs-Sr., DL

John Marshall – Navy, Sr., LB

Jackson Mitchell – University of Connecticut, Jr., LB

Jalen Mackie – University of Massachusetts, Gr., LB

Jordan Magee – Temple University, So., LB

Tre Wortham – University of Connecticut, Sr., DB

Ji’Ayir Brown – Penn State University, Sr., DB

Joey Porter Jr. – Penn State University, Rs-Jr., DB

Jordan Mahoney – University of Massachusetts, So, DB

Avery Young – Rutgers University, Sr, DB

All-ECAC Special Teams