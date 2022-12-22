On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and area companies responded to Donna Drive for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival with thirty personnel, they discovered a one-story, single-family home on fire. The units spent about thirty minutes gaining control of the blaze. Once contained, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted.

One of the home’s occupants was alerted to the fire upon smelling something burning and discovered the fire within the attached garage. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The estimated damage is $350,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.