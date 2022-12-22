Tyler Ray Marini Sater, age 20 of Stoney Beach, Anne Arundel County Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect has been identified as Tyler Ray Marini Sater, age 20 of Stoney Beach, Anne Arundel County. He remains hospitalized in stable condition and criminal charges have been filed against Sater for the following:

Armed Robbery; Robbery; Attempted Armed Carjacking; Attempted Carjacking; Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle; two counts of Attempted Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle; First-Degree Assault; Second-Degree Assault; Attempted Harming of a Law Enforcement Animal; Attempted Animal Cruelty; three counts of Rogue and Vagabond; Malicious Destruction of Property More than $1,000; Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 and Attempted Theft: Less than $100.

Sgt. Timothy Wesner, a 10-year veteran of the agency, was identified as the deputy who fired his weapon, striking the suspect twice. Per policy, Sgt. Wesner remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.