On December 18 at 7:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car in Crain Highway at Port Tobacco Road in La Plata.

Kenneth Marquis Dunn, 22 of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana. The driver, Kenneth Marquis Dunn, 22 of Waldorf, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Dunn was arrested and charged with transporting a loaded gun in his vehicle and related firearms charges.

On December 19, a District Court Commissioner ordered that Dunn could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on an unsecured $2,500 personal bond. Officer R. Kerlin investigated.