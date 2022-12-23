On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:08 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 25-year-old male victim with a headshot wound.

A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting occurred near Ronald Drive and Pegg Road intersection.

The victim was flown by helicopter to an area medical facility for treatment for incapacitating injuries, where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation.