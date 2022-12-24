Washington, D.C. (Dec. 21, 2022) – D.C. United have selected University of Pennsylvania midfielder Ben Stitz with the 31st overall pick (Second Round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Stitz scored 14 goals and recorded 18 assists in 66 appearances (56 starts) for the University of Pennsylvania from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, he scored 11 goals and recorded eight assists in 18 appearances on the way to being named to Second-team All-Region and Second-team All-Ivy. Stitz started all 18 matches and scored twice in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) first-round win over Rutgers on Nov.17, 2022.

Player: Ben Stitz

Selection: 31st overall pick (2nd round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Baltimore, MD

Country: United States

Age: 22

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 180 lbs

Status: Domestic