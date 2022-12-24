The House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021 released its final report and recommends that Donald Trump be barred from holding public office again.

Under one of 11 recommendations in the 845-page report released Thursday, the committee stated that Trump should be “disqualified from holding future federal or state office” for his involvement in what the report called “an insurrection.”

The report states that, “evidence has led to an overriding and straightforward conclusion: the central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

The report also recommended criminal charges against Trump to be evaluated by the Department of Justice, which is already conducting its own investigation. CNN reported there were at least four criminal charges that applied to Trump and stated the report claimed to have evidence of conspiring to injure or impede an officer and seditious conspiracy.

Trump, who declared in November he will run for president again in 2024, criticized the report on his Truth social media platform. He called the committee “highly partisan” and said it was a “WITCH HUNT!”

Trump also claimed he won the 2020 election.

“The change in the Election was Complete & Total, with Millions of votes switched, at least 17%. TRUMP WON, BIG!” the former president posted.