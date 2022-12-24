ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lysander Rehnstrom (So., Reston, Va.) from the men’s basketball team has been named this week’s recipient of the Naval Academy Athletic Association’s (NAAA) Athlete-of-the-Week award, presented by Northrop Grumman.

The sophomore entered Sunday’s game against Washington, Md., with nine career points. He totaled 13 points against the Shoremen on 5-6 shooting from the field, which included a 3-4 effort from three-point range.

Navy, 7-5, will open Patriot League play Dec. 30 at Boston U.